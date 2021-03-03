AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) rose 8.4% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMC Networks traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $71.13. Approximately 1,506,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,517,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

