Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

AMCR opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

