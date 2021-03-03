Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amcor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 639,209 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

AMCR opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

