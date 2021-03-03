Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,292 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,672. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

