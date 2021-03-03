Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,644.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,292 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,672 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

