American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after buying an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 6,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,311. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other American Assets Trust news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

