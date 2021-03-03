American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $900,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

