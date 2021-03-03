American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Cannabis stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

