American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Lisa M. Barton Sells 10,257 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $781,891.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,989.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.