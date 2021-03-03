American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 901,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 550,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

