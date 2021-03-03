American Money Management LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.37. 7,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

