American Money Management LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,972. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

