American Money Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $26.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,700. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $1,190.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $967.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $197,201 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

