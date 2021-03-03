American Money Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.93. 8,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,271. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

