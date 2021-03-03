American National Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. American National Group has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $102.15.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

