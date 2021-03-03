American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 6.2%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.06. 3,046,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,077,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

