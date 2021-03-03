AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

