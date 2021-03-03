AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 22.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 5,603.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

