AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

