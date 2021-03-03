AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $547.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

