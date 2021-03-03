AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18.

