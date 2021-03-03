AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

