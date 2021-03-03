AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,614 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 315,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

