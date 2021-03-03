Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

