Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,160 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after buying an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 426,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,941. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

