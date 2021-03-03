Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.27. 7,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,361. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

