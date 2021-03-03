Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 559.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $13,544,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

SUI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,003. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $172.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.