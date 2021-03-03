Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $730,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $363.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,892,595. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

