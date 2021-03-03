Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

