AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $86.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

