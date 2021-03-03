Amryt Pharma’s (AMYT) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of AMYT stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 206 ($2.69). 17,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,665. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £368.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.