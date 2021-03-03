Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,279,711 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £20.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

About Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

