Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMRS stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,268. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

