Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $4.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $22.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of -390.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

