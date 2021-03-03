Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ICL Group also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Stephens cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 91,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,777. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

