Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.