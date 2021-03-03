Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $22.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $68,895,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,257. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

