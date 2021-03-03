Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 250,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

