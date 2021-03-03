Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,132. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

