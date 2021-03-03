Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 417.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.