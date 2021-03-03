Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $3.03. The Home Depot reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.14. 129,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $276.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.61 and a 200 day moving average of $275.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

