Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.46 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $26.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $56.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $162.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

