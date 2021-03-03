Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

