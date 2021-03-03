Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

