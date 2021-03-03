Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target at $17.21

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth about $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlas by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 603,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

