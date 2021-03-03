Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $119.83

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 65,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.