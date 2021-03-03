Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $16.13

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 26,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,277. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $19.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

