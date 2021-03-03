Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NYSE SITC opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

