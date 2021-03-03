Analysts Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Price Target at $29.73

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 48,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,897. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

