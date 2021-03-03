Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 854,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.